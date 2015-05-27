EXCLUSIVE: Retracing route taken by missing couple Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2015 9:09 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 27, 2015 11:31 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Vehicle was found wedged in a sandy creek bed Cecil "Paul" Knutson apparently drove down this steep hill Empty bag of oranges found in vehicle Partially eaten pie in back seat The couple collected rainwater to survive

WARNER SPRINGS (CBS 8) - New video taken from the tragic scene where a missing couple desperately tried to survive for two weeks in their car showed the private investigator hired by the family as he explored and documented the scene.



The couple from Orange County ended up lost in San Diego's back country for two weeks in the middle of the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.



Dianna Bedwell and her husband Cecil Knutson were found near Warner Springs on Sunday, but Knutson did not survive. His wife, Dianna was taken to a hospital in critical condition.



On Wednesday, the private investigator hired by the family, retraced the couples treacherous route.



The exclusive video shows the dirt trail 79-year-old Cecil Knutson and his wife Diana Bedwell traveled along while trying to find a short cut from the Valley View Casino to La Quinta.



Private Investigator Bill Garcia navigated through the challenging terrain, lined with rocks, boulders and overgrown brush.



Garcia reached a hill so steep he was forced to walk down the rest of the way, and at the bottom of the hill is where the couple's Hyundai Sonata was found.



The car was found nose down in the dirt with the wheels buried in the ground.



The couple endured two weeks in the wilderness after their vehicle was stuck and they could not drive out of the rugged terrain.



"It looks like they spent most of their time in the vehicle," he said Garcia.



The orange peels, and empty pie box and a Tupperware are what Garcia believes the couple used to survive and catch rain water for drinking. All are heartbreaking signs of survival.



Open medical bottles were also found inside the vehicle.



"It looks like they stayed in the general area. With the vehicle they had they could not climb out, and once the rains started, it made it impossible," said Garcia.



Garcia said he was hired by one of the family members to document and analyze the scene which a group of off road riders discovered on Sunday.



The 68-year-old Bedwell was severely dehydrated when she was found.



"They were less than two miles from a Boy Scout camp, but even though they had an atlas, that information probably was not in it," said Garcia.



Garcia said it would be the family's responsibility to move the car, but it would take a four-wheel drive tow-truck and a winch to remove the car.