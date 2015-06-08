World Oceans Day: Healthy oceans, healthy planet - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

World Oceans Day: Healthy oceans, healthy planet

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monday is World Oceans Day.

This year's theme is Healthy Oceans, Healthy Planet and the focus is centered on the small changes people can make to reduce pollution in the ocean.

World Ocean's Day is celebrated once a year to remind people of not only the beauty of the ocean, but also how it is essential to the survival of all life.

For the past 20 years, the San Diego Coastkeeper's have been working to protect and restore swimmable, fishable, and drinkable waters in San Diego.

The organization has received several notable accomplishments, such as earning a unanimous city council vote for San Diego's new water recycling program called  Pure Water and reducing sewage spills in the City of San Diego by 90%.

San Diego Coastkeeper's has drastically improved the health of the San Diego Bay by closing the ecosystem-damaging South Bay Power Plant after a decade long fight. They have also successfully negotiated a %15 million restoration plan with the Port of San Diego to turn the Campbell Shipyard into a thriving ecosystem and fish nursery. The organization was also involved in the ligation against South Marine, Inc. which led to the massive cleanup of their toxic pollution at the bottom of the Bay.

The San Diego Coastkeeper's recognizes those in the community who put forth efforts to successfully protect our waters by awarding nominees with a Coastal Champion Award. Winners can be recognized for the following categories:

Lighthouse Lifetime Achievement

Volunteer of the Year

Find & Fix

Blue Tech

Marine Conservation

Runoff Rockstar

Water Wise

