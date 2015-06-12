CBS 8's Daddy Look Alike Photo Contest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS 8's Daddy Look Alike Photo Contest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Father's Day is two weekends away, and if you have not bought your dad something special yet, you may want to enter CBS 8's Daddy Look Alike Photo Contest. CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely demonstrates in the video report above how easy it is to enter to win.

Although the promotion is called The Daddy Look Alike Photo Contest, all pictures are welcome and any one of them could win. The entry deadline for the contest is Sunday, June 14, 2015. Voting will begin on June 15th all the way up until June 21st. The winner will be announced on June 22nd.

Custom cuff links from Roberes Jewelry, a Father's Day gift pack from Saint Archer Brewery, and a tasting tour at Wilson Creek Winery complete with two custom labeled bottles of Champagne, are all part of the $700 worth of prizes.

