New neighborhood watch signs unveiled in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In an effort to combat crime in Clairemont, dozens of new neighborhood watch signs will be installed in the community over the coming weeks.

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate, SDPD and Clairemont Neighborhood watch programs unveiled 96 new neighborhood watch signs with funding from the city.

One resident said the watch groups provides more than just a sense of safety.

"It's more than just a watch. It's bringing the whole street together. We've gotten our speed bumps together. We've got new street lights. Just staying together as a community we trust each other we know each other it really pays off to have an active program," said a resident.

Cate said 26 neighborhood watch groups have been formed during his time in office and 20 are being established.