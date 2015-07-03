San Diego man wins Mega Millions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man is a Mega Millions lottery winner Friday, despite waiting more than a week to check the winning numbers to claim his $430,295 ticket.

Sonier DeLa Cruz held a winning ticket matching five of the six numbers from the June 23 Mega Millions draw but didn't find out he was a winner until Thursday. He told lottery officials he had family in town and didn't have time to check his ticket for more than a week.

DeLa Cruz said he didn't believe he had won, so he scanned his ticket three times in a lottery machine.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ranch Market, 7330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

DeLa Cruz said he wants to buy a house with his winnings.

"It's going to make my life a lot easier because I'm not going to have to worry about renting," he said.