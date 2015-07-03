San Diego man wins Mega Millions - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego man wins Mega Millions

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man is a Mega Millions lottery winner Friday, despite waiting more than a week to check the winning numbers to claim his $430,295 ticket.

Sonier DeLa Cruz held a winning ticket matching five of the six numbers from the June 23 Mega Millions draw but didn't find out he was a winner until Thursday. He told lottery officials he had family in town and didn't have time to check his ticket for more than a week.

DeLa Cruz said he didn't believe he had won, so he scanned his ticket three times in a lottery machine.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ranch Market, 7330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

DeLa Cruz said he wants to buy a house with his winnings.

"It's going to make my life a lot easier because I'm not going to have to worry about renting," he said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.