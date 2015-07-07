Body of woman missing since 1992 found

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The body of a woman who vanished from National City in 1992 has been found in San Bernardino County.

The remains of 38-year-old Jovita Collazo were found recently near Apple Valley. Collazo's ex-boyfriend also admitted to killing his wife, Thao Richardson, and her mother in 2010. He tried to make their deaths look like a car accident.

He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.