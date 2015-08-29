Swimmers warned after another hammerhead sighting in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A shark advisory in La Jolla expired Sunday, after a second hammerhead shark was spotted in the waters. It was the second sighting over weekend. Monday, lifeguards will be out checking the area by boat.



San Diego Lifeguards said a kayak fisherman was approached by a nearly 7-foot shark somewhere between 1-1/2 to 2 miles off of La Jolla Shores, at 12:10 p.m.



The sighting happened just 50 minutes before the 24-hour shark advisory would expire and it is around the same time Saturday that another large hammerhead was spotted near the surf line off the same beach.



According to lifeguards, the shark followed the kayaker to about 250 feet away from the boat launch. That's when the man flagged down a lifeguard boat and warned a nearby swimmer.



The shark swam toward the swimmer in a non-aggressive manner and quickly turned around towards deeper waters, officials said. It was not seen again.



The beaches between La Jolla Cove and Scripps Pier remain open, but a shark advisory was in effect until the end of the Sunday.



The first hammerhead was about 6 feet long, and its fin was visible above the calm ocean surface as it circled a group of kayakers. One videoed the event and posted it.



People were warned of the danger, but were free to go into the water.

Lifeguards said the shark Sunday was not acting aggressively, unlike the larger hammerhead that circled a group of kayakers Saturday.

One diver said it’s unusual for sharks to be so close to shore.



"Typically hammerhead sharks are very shy when they see in the water like kayaks. They typically stay away from that and I really believe it's the fish blood that attracted them,” said Martin Graf.



Hammerhead sharks are rarely seen near the shore, Lt. Andy Lerum of San Diego Lifeguards said. However, warm weather and currents from the south made San Diego waters warmer than usual.



According to Lerum, water temperatures were about 74 degrees at La Jolla, which made the beach an ideal condition for the shark.



Experts at the Birch Aquarium agreed with the beach closures because they were concerned by the shark's behavior, he said.



Additional details of the second shark weren't released.