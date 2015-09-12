Bomb squad: Suspicious device at Carlsbad mall a 'hoax'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Reports of a suspicious object at the Westfield Mall in Carlsbad turned out to be a 'hoax device', officials said.

The discovery was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

As a precaution, voluntary evacuations took place in parts of the Mall, fire officials said.

The device was found in a men's restroom in the mall.

The bomb squad will be checking security camera footage.

