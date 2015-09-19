Man helping to rescue dogs gets stolen bike back

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man on a special cross-country bike trip has his wheels back Saturday.

Mike Minnick's bike was stolen Friday morning from Mission Beach.

It was a huge loss for the man who has been riding with his dog "Bixby" across the country to promote pet adoptions.

Friday night, Harbor police stopped a man on a bike for a traffic infraction.

A witness recognized the bike as Mike's, and an arrest was made.

"I met up with them and I knew right when I saw it, of course, this is my bike. Every scratch, dent and ding is my story that only I can tell," Minnick said.

Minnick says the bike had been stripped of its modifications, including camera equipment and even Bixby's bed.