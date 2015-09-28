Local couple's amazing experience on the race

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the next 10 weeks, the new season of The Amazing Race on CBS will unfold as 11 teams compete for a million dollars.

Teams include former New York Jets cheerleaders, TMZ personalities and dating news reporters. There is also Cindy and Rick Chac who are newlyweds from Mission Valley. Cindy and Rick are both competitive people and used an old fashioned approach to settle quick decision disputes on The Amazing Race.

Although Cindy and Rick cannot say how they finished on the show, their marriage is off to a running start.

Cindy and Rick can bee seen on The Amazing Race Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS 8.