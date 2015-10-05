Forever family welcomes Dolce, Jose, and Beatriz - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Forever family welcomes Dolce, Jose, and Beatriz

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It has been exactly one year since three siblings were matched with their forever family. 

We have featured Dolce, Jose, and Beatriz twice before on Adopt 8, as they wanted to find a permanent home and we are so happy to share with you their success story. 

In this Adopt 8 video, see how this past year has already brought them a lifetime of memories. 

