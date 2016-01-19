Chargers apply for "LA Chargers" and "Los Angeles Chargers" trademark

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Chargers have applied for trademarks for the terms "Los Angeles Chargers" and "LA Chargers."

The application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was filed Thursday, two days after National Football League owners gave the Chargers a one-year window to enter into an agreement with the Rams to share a future stadium in Inglewood.

The application, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, was filed by the Chargers Football Company and lists NFL lawyer Anastasia Danias as the attorney of record.

The trademark would cover a wide range of products, including helmets, visual recordings, video game software, jewelry, posters, trading cards and toys, among many other items.

The Internet addresses losangeleschargers.com and lachargers.com are already taken by an organization called Blowout Inc.

The website claims to be a "fan site for fans by fans" that's not affiliated with the team. However, the only content is an embedded video posted Dec. 6 of the Chargers' and Oakland Raiders' plan to build a stadium in Carson, which owners ultimately rejected.

Representatives of the Chargers and Rams met Monday, but the two sides agreed not to discuss their negotiations publicly. It was unclear when or if they will meet again.

Meanwhile, officials with the city and county of San Diego have reiterated their offer to build a playing facility in Mission Valley to replace Qualcomm Stadium, paid for with a mix of public and private money, or consider another locations the Chargers might prefer.

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said after a meeting of owners last week that he would take time to consider his options.

