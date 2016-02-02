Local group campaigns to make city streets safer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local group is working with the city to try and reduce the number of traffic deaths in San Diego.

Circulate San Diego wants city leaders to focus on safer street design, education about the rules of the road and enforcement of traffic laws. Traffic deaths were up 17% in 2015 over the year before.

At Tuesday's event, the group put out 54 pairs of shoes, one for every person killed on city streets by either walking, bicycling, riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

Circulate San Diego has a goal of reducing traffic deaths to zero by 2025.