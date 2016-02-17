Ex-hospital tech indicted on charges of stealing painkillers

DENVER (AP) — A former surgical technician has been indicted on federal tampering and drug charges after allegedly stealing pain medication intended for patients at Swedish Medical Center in Denver.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday 28-year-old Rocky Allen of Denver faces charges of tampering with a consumer product and obtaining a controlled substance by deceit.

Court records didn't indicate whether Allen has an attorney. He was scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

Allen is accused of taking syringes of painkillers and replacing them with syringes containing another substance. Authorities haven't said what the other substance was.

Swedish Medical Center asked about 2,900 people who underwent surgery while Allen worked there to be tested for hepatitis and HIV. John C. Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix, where Allen previously worked, is also offering testing.

