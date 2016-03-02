SeaWorld animal rescues above average for 2016 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SeaWorld animal rescues above average for 2016

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld's rescue team has been busy helping animals along out coast this year. 

So far in 2016, more than 180 marine mammals have been rescued and taken for rehabilitation. The group is well ahead of their annual average, which is around 200 rescues per year. 

Last year they set a record with 475 rescues through mid-march and more than 1,000 by year's end. 

