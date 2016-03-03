PETA offers reward in wild parrot shootings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information on whoever is shooting San Diego's wild parrots.

Several of the birds have been found shot in Ocean Beach and Point Loma over the past few weeks.

The parrots have been transported to SoCal Parrots' Jamul rescue center where workers say the outcome for the injured birds has been heartbreaking.

What the experts can't figure out is who would want to harm these birds. According to advocates, the most recent shootings appear to be part of a trend that began earlier this year when another parrot was shot in Imperial Beach.

Shooting the parrots is considered a felony animal abuse. It is punishable by a fine and possible jail time.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call San Diego Police.