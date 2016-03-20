Paraglider hospitalized after crashing into cliff at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A paraglider is recovering Monday morning after being airlifted Sunday from the side of a cliff above Black's Beach in Torrey Pines after his glider crashed.

The incident happened around 3:24 p.m. when the man hit a cliff 300 feet north of the Torrey Pines Gliderport located at 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive.

San Diego firefighters and lifeguards arrived at the scene where they prepared the man, 49, for helicopter extraction. According to officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the man suffered traumatic injuries, complaining of hip and back pain, and was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.