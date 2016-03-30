Jennifer Lopez Carpool Karaoke - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Lopez Carpool Karaoke

Posted: Updated:

In this exclusive web version, James Corden and Jennifer Lopez carpool to CBS singing some of her most popular tracks before James takes Jennifer's phone and sends a text to Leonardo DiCaprio. Watch Jennifer Lopez in the Shades of Blue season finale this Thursday March 31st on NBC, and the American Idol series finale April 7th on Fox.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.