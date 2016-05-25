Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, reveals tattoo tribute - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, reveals tattoo tribute

Posted:
This Aug. 29, 2012 file photo shows Paris Jackson, left, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson. This Aug. 29, 2012 file photo shows Paris Jackson, left, daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, is showing off another tattoo honoring her late father.

In a tweet Monday with a picture of the new ink , Paris Jackson writes, "Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from." The tattoo copies part of the cover art of Michael Jackson's 1991 album, "Dangerous," which shows Jackson behind a mask with only his eyes and trademark hair curl visible.

Last month, the 18-year-old revealed a different tattoo that says "Queen of My Heart" in her father's handwriting. She wrote on Instagram : "To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart."

Next month marks the seventh anniversary of Jackson's death.

