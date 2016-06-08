Winner of $439,691 Powerball ticket comes forward - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Winner of $439,691 Powerball ticket comes forward

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The owner of a winning Powerball ticket worth $439,691 that was sold in Scripps Ranch last month has come forward, according to California Lottery officials.
   
Kevin Heaton bought the ticket that matched five of the six numbers, missing only the Powerball number.
   
"I was just doing my normal shopping at Vons the Friday before the drawing when I decided to get two tickets. I used a set of numbers my girlfriend gave me,'' Heaton said in a statement. "They were just some lucky numbers she had picked out.''
   
Heaton said when he decided to check his numbers a few days later, he did a double-take.
   
"I couldn't believe it. I am still in shock. At the time I didn't want to tell anyone,'' Heaton said. 

"I'll probably just pay off some debt with the money and put some work into my condominium.''
   
The winning ticket was sold at the Vons grocery store at 10016 Scripps Ranch Blvd. The ticket matched the numbers 5, 7, 9, 23 and 32, missing only the Powerball number 26.
   
Powerball is a multi-state game played in 44 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Draw times are Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased from any of the 22,000 California Lottery retailers.

