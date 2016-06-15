Woman killed in El Cajon rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 63-year-old El Cajon woman killed in a rollover crash on a Kearny Mesa freeway on-ramp over the weekend was publicly identified Wednesday.

Divinia Iruguin Cataluna was ejected from a SUV that went off the on-ramp from Aero Drive to southbound Interstate 15 early Sunday afternoon, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on Murphy Canyon Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

She died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver was trapped inside the wreck and had to be extricated, fire officials said.

He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital after the crash, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.