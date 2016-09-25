3-year-old run over by truck in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3-year-old boy suffered major head trauma Saturday when he was run over by a pickup truck in a San Diego driveway, authorities said.



The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of Imperial Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.



The boy was playing in the driveway with other children, Heims said. “A 24-year-old male got into his Dodge pickup truck and started to drive away. He did not see anyone but ran over the 3-year-old.''



Paramedics took the boy to a hospital, the officer said. His condition was not known.

Detectives were investigating.