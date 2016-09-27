Reports of plastic prompt recall of Tyson chicken nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. says it's voluntarily recalling more than 132,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after receiving reports that "hard, white plastic" was found in some nuggets.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Tuesday that the 5-pound bags of fully cooked panko chicken nuggets were sold at Costco stores nationwide. A small number of 20-pound cases of chicken patties, sold under the Spare Time brand, were sold to a single wholesaler in Pennsylvania.

Tyson says "a small number" of consumers contacted the company after finding small pieces of plastic in the chicken. Tyson says it's issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution" even though it's only received a small number of reports of plastic. No injuries have been reported.