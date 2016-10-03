Man found dead in Allied Gardens identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man was found dead Monday under suspicious circumstances on a baseball field at Allied Gardens Recreation Center.

A 911 caller reported finding the body of the possible homicide victim, who was found lying face-up on a lawn at the city park facility in the 5100 block of Greenbrier Avenue shortly before 7 a.m., according to San Diego police.

He was identified as Aaron Randall Miller of San Diego, police said.

"He was cold to the touch and was pronounced dead at the scene," Lt. Manny Del Toro said. "There were no obvious signs of trauma, but after closer examination officers noticed a small potential wound in the torso area."

A cause-of-death ruling will be on hold pending completion of postmortem exams.

Anyone with information about Miller's death was urged to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.