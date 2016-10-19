Navy Secretary Ray Mabus visits San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus visits San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Navy Secretary Ray Mabus made several stops in San Diego on Wednesday to speak with local business leaders, shipbuilders and military men and women. 

Mabus visited Naval Base San Diego and Camp Pendleton where he thanked sailors and Marines for their service and sacrifice. He also visited NASSCO to thank shipbuilders for building and maintaining America's fleet. 

"Thank you for building these ships that not only are coming in on time and on budget, but are incredibly capable ships. They do everything we expect them to do and they're doing a whole lot more now," said Mabus. 

This was Mabus' last visit to San Diego as navy secretary as he plans to retire at the end of the year. 

