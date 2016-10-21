Man says he was kidnapped and held in Carlsbad hotel

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A parolee who allegedly abducted an acquaintance and forced him to perform sex acts at gunpoint in a Carlsbad motel room Thursday was subsequently arrested during a freeway traffic stop.

The 22-year-old alleged victim made a 911 call shortly before 11 a.m. to report the purported crimes, telling a dispatcher he had managed to escape the lodge in the 700 block of Macadamia Drive when the assailant stepped out, according to police.

About 40 minutes later, a patrol sergeant spotted a man matching the description of the alleged assailant in a car heading south on Interstate 5, near Birmingham Drive, Lt. Chris Boyd said.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and arrested one of its three occupants, identified as 44-year-old Anthony Henderson of Chula Vista.

Henderson was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of kidnapping, forced oral copulation and violation of parole.

The nature of the prior relationship between the alleged victim, an Escondido resident, and Henderson was unclear, and police were unsure if the people with the suspect at the time of his arrest might face charges in the case.

"The investigation is ongoing as to the level of involvement of the other two individuals who were with the suspect when he was apprehended," Boyd said.