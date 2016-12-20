The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation: An amazing day for some kids at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a very special day for 20 low-income Sunday school students from North County. They were treated to a trip to SeaWorld San Diego - complete with behind the scenes access courtesy of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.
Claudia Arteaga is the Sunday School teacher at El Gron Yo Soy - a Christian community church. A few months ago, she wrote a letter to the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation.
In the letter she wrote she wanted her kids to visit a theme park, because many of them had never been to a park. Then, just days before Christmas, Claudia's wish came true courtesy of the foundation.
"It means the world to me because I know them. Sometimes I see them with torn shoes or their clothes and this has made them so happy," she said.
The group wasted no time getting on rides at the theme park, including a special surprise, as they were taken backstage of the park's dolphin show.
The kids danced, got splashed with water by the dolphins and, most importantly, smiled. It's the reaction Larry Himmel always received from people.
It's a legacy his son Miles wanted to carry on following his death by starting a foundation in Larry's name.
"If he was here he would be out doing these stories. Not in a fundraising way, but he would be telling these stories. To give back in his name, it just fills me with joy," says Miles.
With the help of donations and volunteers, the foundation grants all types of wishes from new school supplies to Christmas gifts throughout San Diego - a community that meant the world to Larry Himmel.
CBS News 8's Larry Himmel passed away in 2014 following his battle with cancer. Larry was 68 years old.
At 5, a day these kids will never forget. Thank you @SeaWorld and #larryhimmelfoundation @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/cnB55cCnid— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) December 20, 2016
RELATED COVERAGE
The North American Soccer League officially announced Monday that an expansion franchise will begin play in San Diego next year and build a privately financed North County stadium.
San Diego's tight housing market squeezed renters this spring as the county's apartment vacancy rate plunged to 3.7 percent, down from 5.4 percent last fall, the San Diego County Apartment Association reported Monday.
A hot spell that has gripped the San Diego area over the last several weeks kept the region's inland communities sweltering again Monday, bringing triple-digit temperatures to some areas and setting one heat record.
A dog that beat the odds living on her own in the Miramar Landfill for two years is recovering well.
Lucy recently had surgery on one of her knees and still needs an additional surgery.
News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch stopped by her vet appointment to show us how she's doing.
A dog that beat the odds living on her own in the Miramar Landfill for two years is recovering well.
Lucy recently had surgery on one of her knees and still needs an additional surgery.
News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch stopped by her vet appointment to show us how she's doing.
A News 8 team member added a new family member to her home. While puppies can be adorable, they are also a lot of work. News 8's Marcella reports from Torrey Highlands with how the new addition means new responsibilities for the whole family.
The La Jolla Playhouse continues to make a name for itself in the theater world.And just recently, the playhouse's world famous director Christopher Ashley won a Tony Award for "Best Director of a Musical" for "Come From Away."
A fire that charred 36 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 100 percent contained Monday evening.
An investigation was underway Monday into the cause of a sudden, intense fire at MCAS Miramar, where two Marines suffered severe burn injuries.