Big construction project causing some big concerns

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - The coastal rail corridor will be shut down between San Diego and Oceanside for three weekends in January, according to the North County Transit District.

The service disruption will affect the NCTD's Coaster and Amtrak trains on the weekends of Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29.

Crews will work on a variety of projects while the closures are in effect, including construction of bridges over the Los Penasquitos Lagoon and San Diego River, renovations of the Oceanside Transit Center, and the installation of double-tracking in the Morena District and over the San Elijo Lagoon.

Rob Hutsel with the San Diego River Park Foundation said it's all part of the Lossan Track Project - a double track for freight and Amtrack that will connect San Diego and Los Angeles.

While there are several projects taking shape in the area, Hutsel's main is the train. Whenever the city gets hit by a big storm the area is no stranger to flooding.

"In order to work on the bridge they have to build a temporary bridge. Our concern is when ti rains the water will rise up, was the temporary bridge out and push all that material down into the ocean," he said.

Some have expressed their concerns about wild life since the area is home to several types of birds which according to Hutsel are endangered.

Work also will take place on the extension of the San Diego Trolley Blue Line. The addition will run from Old Town to La Jolla and University City.

Officials have proposed closing the rail corridor over seven weekends next year.