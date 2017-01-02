Hit and run driver flees crash, leaves passenger behind

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - The driver of an SUV crashed into the rear of a semi tractor-trailer rig day in the Carmel Mountain area, and ran off leaving his passenger pinned inside.

The GMC Yukon was being driven along Carmel Mountain Road near Conference Way at about 2:30 p.m. when its driver lost control drove underneath the rear of the truck, according to San Diego Police Sgt. Tom Sullivan.

It took San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters about 30 minutes to rescue the front passenger before he was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, According to SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador.

The passenger suffered minor face injuries.

The passenger told police he did not know who the driver was.

The driver who took off eventually returned to the scene of the crash and was arrested and charged with hit-and-run.

Traffic investigators said although the SUV had Missouri plates that did not match the make of the SUV, a report showed the car was not stolen.