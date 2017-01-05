San Diego restaurants enact surcharge, leaving bitter aftertaste

Immigration took center stage in a forum hosted by Chula Vista Congressman Juan Vargas on Monday night.
A SWAT standoff is underway Monday night in Vista after deputies responded to a domestic violence call.
Del Mar, a town of 4,200 residents and 2.1 square-miles, will decide if it will divorce from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and create its own police department.
Coronado’s San Man has been a beach community fixture for years, but he was recently ticketed for his public “sand art” and said he is tired of being harassed by the police.
Firefighters have contained small brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.
A Navy aviation electrician who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people, was ordered Monday to stand trial on gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.
Chula Vista Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery last month in Chula Vista.
