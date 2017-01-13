Jack Hanna hosts a 'Wild Weekend' at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - World-renowned animal expert “Jungle Jack” Hanna is back!

Join Jack Hanna and some of his animal friends for a fun-filled weekend at SeaWorld San Diego.

Jack Hanna will be in the Mission Bay Theater Jan. 14-15 for his always engaging live shows where he will share stories from his riveting career as well as his efforts to preserve the creatures and habitats he loves.

Jack Hanna Weekend will feature four shows daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be opportunities to meet Jack Hanna and chances to encounter some amazing animals during the weekend event.

In addition to Jack Hanna's presentations, be sure to enjoy continuous animal encounters and photo opportunities behind Mission Bay Theater from 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hanna and his animal friends will bring the guests an unforgettable wild experience. Here's a preview for you!

Jack Hanna in studio with CBS News 8's Heather Myers and Brandon Lewis.