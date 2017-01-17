Trump Transition: Educators and families prepare for new administration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, a Senate committee will begin considering the president-elect's nomination of Betsy Devos for Education Secretary.

Devos is expected to push expanding school choice and critics are raising concerns about how her conservative Christian believes might impact minority and LGBT students.

The fears and concerns hit the education community in South Bay.

On Monday, nearly 100 people attended the South County Teachers United forum on potential changes during the Trump administration.

