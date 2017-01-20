Photos: San Diego Storm damage

A second storm system caused major damage across San Diego County Friday with the final hitting Monday. The rain and wind flooded roadways, knocked down trees and tore roofs off homes. The storm also left begin beautiful rainbows. Below is a look at the San Diego storm in pictures:

Rainbow seen in San Diego.Provided by D. Yeager

Rainbow seen in Mira Mesa. Provided by K. Weiner.

Tree down blocking driveway at Alta Vista Apartments in Escondido. Photo courtesy Dana C.

Downed tree in Alpine. January 20, 2017.



Storm runoff near Market St near the I-15 freeway. January 20, 2017.



Downed tree at UC San Diego late in the morning Friday, January 20, 2017. No injuries were reported.



Cars stranded in a creek in Sorrento Valley. January 20, 2017



Downed tree in the Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma. January 20, 2017.



Downed tree in the Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma. January 20, 2017.



Roof off of a home on Old Highway 80. January 20, 2017.



Water rescue at Carroll Canyon Road. January 20, 2017.



Roof damage in Imperial Beach. January 20, 2017.



Crews work to keep a wall of mud from running into homes in Santee. January 20, 2017.



Storm damage in Chula Vista. Photo courtesy Jordan G. January 20, 2017.



Rain in La Mesa. Photo courtesy Janine M. January 20, 2017.





Storm damage on East Flower Street in Chula Vista. Photo courtesy Bri F. January 20, 2017.

Flooding in Grantville. Photo courtesy Brian B. January 20, 2017.

Car crushed by downed tree in Vista. January 20, 2017.