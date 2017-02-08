New report on recent storm damage in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The winter storms that hit the San Diego region last month caused millions of dollars worth of damage in the City of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista.

The Winter Storm Response Report, presented on Tuesday to the Chula Vista Council, indicated more than 75 vehicles, 12 public facilities were damaged and nearly 5,000 residents lost power - some longer than a day.

The 55-mile-per-hour winds that roared through Chula Vista caused major damage to the city's urban forest.

While clean-up remains the biggest challenge, parks like Rohr Park remain close.

"Just to hear how bad it was out there was pretty scary, but we are recovering well," said Marlon King, Chula Vista Emergency Service Coordinator.

There is no individual assistance, some volunteers helped homeowners remove a trees and debris from their properties.

"This is definitely a setback and I don't know in our recovery if the the state will help us. We are going to pursue all avenues that we can to replace some of these very valuable assets that we lost," said Rick Hopkins, Chula Vista Public Works Director.

The City of Chula Vista recommends residents sign up for Nixle to receive weather alerts and recovery help. A spokesperson said after the storm they gained 300 subscribers.

