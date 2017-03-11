Rep. Duncan Hunter holds standing-room-only meeting in Ramona

Special Olympics athletes from the San Diego area are bringing home the gold.
They joined 1,100 athletes from Southern California to compete this weekend at the summer games in Long Beach.
News 8's Eric Kahnert is a big special Olympics supporter and headed north to check out all the action.
Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, has no cure, but you wouldn't know that by spending a day with La Jolla resident Bill Andrews.
Authorities Monday released the name of a 43-year-old active-duty Navy man killed over the weekend in an apparently unprovoked shooting at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall that also left the victim's cousin wounded.
California may soon become the first state in the nation to ban pet stores from selling commercially bred animals.
The City Council Monday rejected a plan to conduct a special election for this fall that potentially would have included Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to expand the San Diego Convention Center, along with the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.
School is out and summer is here - hopefully that means fun family outings. The cost of fun day trips can add up but quality-time doesn't have to be costly.
A major initiative to create more affordable housing in the San Diego region was announced Monday by county Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Ron Roberts.
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fourth person, county health officials reported Monday.