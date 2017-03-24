Veterans Museum salutes our nation's women heroes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Veterans Museum in Balboa Park on Thursday celebrated Women's History night as female veterans and current service members gathered to share stories of heroism.

Evelyn Coy, 90, joined the Navy in the 1940's. She was part of WAVES - Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services. During World War II Coy broke German and Japanese code.

Coy said her and other women would "work around the clock," and remembers men making fun of her. "They didn't appreciate us."

Navy Command Legalman Caneisha Fortner believes "it's really important to honor those who paved the way in order to serve."

The mission of Thursday's event was to acknowledge the contributions of women in the military and preserve their legacies.

As a vanguard of women serving the military, Coy shared her words of wisdom with future female trailblazers: "Join the the Navy."