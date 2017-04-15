Grey whale hanging out off La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Dozens of people gathered at La Jolla Cove Friday to watch at least one grey whale swimming very close to shore.



It's been hanging about 100 yards off the coast for several hours.



While it is majestic to see, some people are concerned.

"The greys are migrating right now, so, we expect to see them along here, but they don't stay in one spot like this. It could be distressed, it could have lost its mom, I don't know." Cary Canning said.



We talked to lifeguards who said they don't think the whale is in any danger, just hanging out, possibly eating.