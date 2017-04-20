Sisters dropped from Zahau wrongful death lawsuit

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - Signs warning of shark in the area of Silver Strand State Beach have been posted following a report of a shark sighting Saturday morning. Silver Strand lifeguards said the report came at 9 a.m. The beach is not closed, and lifeguards are warning of possible sharks 1 mile north and 1 mile south of Tower 1.
A young father detained by immigration officials and facing deportation was freed Friday, and a protest planned for Fallbrook Saturday will instead be turned into a celebration, community leaders said.
Civil rights leader John Lewis led a march through Comic-Con on Saturday. About 1,000 people joined the Georgia Democrat on a march through the crowded San Diego Convention Center following a panel discussion of about his trilogy of graphic novels, "March."
Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Saturday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.
Pop Culture Hero Coalition created the first-ever outreach against bullying at a Comic-Con in 2013, and has since participated in over 30 conventions. The group is hosting an anti-bullying panel at Comic-Con Day 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Room 28DE.
Extortion and other charges were filed against 19 people, mostly gang members, following a three-year investigation into the Mexican Mafia prison gang, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday.
It'll be mostly sunny in most of San Diego County Friday after the morning clouds and fog clear along the coast and in the valleys.