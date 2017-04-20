Sewage spill closes La Jolla beaches - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sewage spill closes La Jolla beaches

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A spill of about 1,000 gallons of sewage into the ocean prompted a coastal contamination warning in La Jolla Thursday.

Wastewater began overflowing from a ruptured pipeline near a city pump station in the 100 block of Fern Glen this morning, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.

The DEH posted signs warning of pollution hazards along the beach between Marine and Nautilus streets, a roughly 2,000-foot stretch of coastline.

The alert will remain in effect until follow-up testing deems the area safe again for recreational use, officials advised.

For updates on beach closure information please visit the Beach Water Quality website or call the hotline at (619) 338-2073.

