CBS News 8 partners with Petco for Weather Education Day

CBS News 8 paired with Petco Park for Weather Education Day on Thursday, May 4 to teach San Diego school kids about the weather and showcase fun science experiments.

Thousands of parents and children turned out for the event hosted by CBS News 8 Meteorologist Matt Baylow and featuring several special guests including an appearance by a Padres player.

Baylow performed a demonstration on how clouds are formed using a plastic bottle; Alex Tardy, a representative of the National Weather Service, spoke to the group about weather safety; and Dianna Cowern - also known as Physics Girl - spoke to the group about different types of science.

Cowern and Baylow also did an exciting experiment crushing a cans using water and ice.

Padres center fielder Travis Jankowski also made a special appearance to talk about his love of science.

.@MattBaylow kicks off Innovate 8 Weather Education Day at Petco Park! Says he wanted to be a pilot before doing WX! pic.twitter.com/Ub3GlH1ciX — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) May 4, 2017