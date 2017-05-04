CBS News 8 partners with Petco for Weather Education Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS News 8 paired with Petco Park for Weather Education Day on Thursday, May 4 to teach San Diego school kids about the weather and showcase fun science experiments. 

Thousands of parents and children turned out for the event hosted by CBS News 8 Meteorologist Matt Baylow and featuring several special guests including an appearance by a Padres player. 

Baylow performed a demonstration on how clouds are formed using a plastic bottle; Alex Tardy, a representative of the National Weather Service, spoke to the group about weather safety; and Dianna Cowern - also known as Physics Girl - spoke to the group about different types of science. 

Cowern and Baylow also did an exciting experiment crushing a cans using water and ice. 

Padres center fielder Travis Jankowski also made a special appearance to talk about his love of science.

