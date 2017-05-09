Study: SoccerCity development would generate millions of dollars in taxes

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a man killed Monday in a crash caused by an accused drunk driver on a rain-slicked stretch of Interstate 15.
The SoccerCity development proposed for the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley would generate millions of dollars in taxes to help the San Diego Unified School District, the city and the county, according to a study released Tuesday.
Hundreds of supporters turned out Tuesday for the dedication of an 11-foot-high statue in Poway honoring Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn, on what would have been his 57th birthday.
Protesters gathered outside of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 135 in Mission Valley Tuesday to announce that some organized labor leaders are withdrawing from the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council to form a new organization called the San Diego Working Families Council.
An overnight fatal crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Carmel Mountain Road caused major traffic delays early Monday morning.
San Diego's district attorney has been ordered to return more than $100,000 seized from a medical marijuana businessman and his family, 15 months after drug agents raided the company and didn't charge anyone with a crime.
The entire Imperial Beach shoreline remained closed Tuesday after storm-driven sewage out of Baja California was likely pushed into the area by recent rains.
The Navy is scheduled to begin providing free tuberculosis testing Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to the disease over the last six months at Naval Base Point Loma.
Teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change will speak before the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday afternoon in an effort to have marijuana and controlled substances added to the city's social host ordinance.
The San Diego-based guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel Tuesday while conducting routine operations in international waters.