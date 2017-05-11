Bee swarm attack at Mission Trails Regional Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bee swarm attack at Mission Trails Regional Park

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two women hiking with their dog at Mission Trails Regional Park Thursday were attacked by a swarm of bees.
  
At least two hikers have been treated by emergency workers.
   
CBS News 8's Kerri Lane reports from the park about the swarm that suddenly went on the attack.

