5 Ways the Port of San Diego brings prosperity to our region

This is sponsored content and was provided by the Port of San Diego
In numerous ways, the Port of San Diego has helped create and define the success of the Greater San Diego area. Encompassing 34 miles of local waterfront, the Port has had a historic and enduring impact on the region’s economy and well-being. Maritime operations at the Port include hundreds of annual visits by cruise and cargo ships, a world-class shipbuilding and repair industry, a robust array of commercial fishing operations and a deep, diverse range of affiliated or linked enterprises. The effect of the Port ripples beyond the waterfront throughout the entire county. Here are the top five ways Port Maritime, and the ships that come into San Diego Bay, benefit Southern California.
1) Pumps $3.7 billion into the economy: In 2015, the maritime industry generated $2.7 billion in economic impact on the waterfront and another $1 billion in economic impact throughout the region.
2) Generated over 30,000 local jobs: There are nearly 13,000 maritime jobs directly on the waterfront. And for every two waterfront jobs created, one additional job was created in San Diego County to the tune of an additional 6,500 jobs. Additionally, tourism and commercial enterprises tied to the waterfront of the Port produced 30,632 jobs. To put this into perspective, that’s enough jobs to employ the entire population of the Hillcrest neighborhood.
3) Supports public services in 5 different cities: More than $100 million in tax revenue is generated by Port activities through leases, cargo fees, grants and other lines of business. This revenue supports public amenities in the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego.
4) Provides 250 waterfront acres of public parks and open space: The Port’s vast holdings encompass 250 acres of public parks and open space, five public fishing piers, 70 pieces of art and more than 80 sponsored community events each year to ensure an active and vibrant waterfront. On any given weekend, a visitor to San Diego Bay can catch a glimpse of the everyday benefits locals and tourists alike enjoy thanks to our Port. Throughout the parks, families are picnicking, couples walk their dogs, groups enjoy a bonfire on the beach and plenty of others take advantage of the bike paths and waterfront way of life.
5) Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 13% with Vessel Sped Reduction Program: The Port of San Diego was one of the first ports tin the US to adopt a Climate Action Plan guiding environmental initiatives. 59% of vessels have participated in the speed reduction program, lowering emissions in San Diego Bay by 13 percent, among other clean air and water sustainability efforts.
The Port of San Diego is a protector of the environment and our communities, an innovator for businesses and a host to visitors and residents. But most of all, they are part of the fabric of San Diego.
It was a beautiful day in Balboa Park, where dozens gathered for a special event.
The San Diego American Indian Health Center held its annual Pow Wow in the park with food, music and dancing.
For many, this event is a way to preserve traditions, honor the past and look toward the future.
The Pow Wow also featured vendors selling handmade jewelry, pottery and other crafts.
