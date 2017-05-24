Mother talks about Rancho Bernardo bee attack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mother talks about Rancho Bernardo bee attack

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A Rancho Bernardo woman shared her frightening ordeal Wednesday - a day after she was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees. 

A good Samaritan helped Carly Danney and her 6-week-old baby to safety after hearing the woman's cries for help.

Danney was stung an estimated 150 times. Her dog Miley was stung as well. Thankfully, her baby Wes was not. 

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Rancho Bernardo with the woman's scary story.  

RELATED COVERAGE 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.