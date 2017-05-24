Mother talks about Rancho Bernardo bee attack

On Wednesday local middle schoolers received an out-of-this world surprise. Students at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch took home second place in a nationwide spacecraft design contest. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with more of the big reveal.
City leaders gathered Wednesday to discuss major changes to a park across from the San Diego Convention Center.
A Rancho Bernardo woman shared her frightening ordeal Wednesday - a day after she was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees.
Deputies confronted by a machete-wielding, rock- hurling man in Valley Center Wednesday opened fire on him with a pistol, sicced a service dog on him and shot him with a stun gun and a beanbag-firing shotgun before managing to get him into custody.
A dangerous trend of getting high on flower seeds is growing among teens. What parents need to be aware of to prevent a tragedy.
A swarm of bees attacked a man in a rural East County neighborhood Wednesday, sending him to a hospital.
An expedition led in part by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego located a missing World War II bomber off the coast of Papua New Guinea and surveyed another at the bottom of a harbor, it was announced Tuesday.