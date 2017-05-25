Bold thief steals bench off porch in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Point Loma family is hoping to catch a bold thief who walked up to their house and stole their bench.

Days before the theft, the Aliotos had installed a Ring camera. When they returned home and saw their bench was gone, they saw a thief on their video who appeared calm and in no rush to take off with their bench.

Video footage shows the suspect nonchalantly walk up to the Aliotos home talking on his cellphone, or perhaps trying to throw off neighbors, acting as if he's going to pick something up.

"What makes you think that you can take other people's property?" asked John Alioto.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a white shirt, black long shorts and black socks and placing the bench in the back of his large silver truck.

"I see him pick up the bench and walk away with it. I can't believe we have this on the video. He had no hesitation at all," said Alioto.

For the Aliotos, the bench is not a family heirloom, but they have created family memories. "It's part of our home that we use it all the time. It did not belong to him and he took it," said Laura Alioto.

Ring is a do-it-yourself home surveillance video that records video when there is motion at one's home front door or when someone rings the door bell.

While many homeowners use the Ring door bell camera to catch thieves stealing packages, the Alioto family is using it to catch the bench thief.

The family has shared video of the theft on social media hoping the public can help identify and catch the suspect.

"When you actually see that on video, it's frightening to think someone would come up and do that," said Laura Alioto.

The Aliotos told News 8 the bench cost $625. They called police and filed a report online.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.