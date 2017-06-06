Man accused of running down couple in Vista appears in court

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a jogger in Vista Friday night answered to charges in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Abraham Juarez was in a northbound vehicle on South Melrose Drive when he lost control and drove on to the sidewalk - killing 41-year-old Nanglee Vang and critically injuring Vang's wife.

Nanglee Vang of Vista died at the scene after he was hit by a northbound vehicle that went up onto the sidewalk on South Melrose Drive near Shadowridge Drive Friday evening, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office. He was killed one day before his 41st birthday.

The accident left Vang's wife in critical condition. The couple has five children, according to a GoFundMe.com page raising money to offset funeral costs and medical expenses.

The 24-year-old driver involved in the crash was placed under arrest and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the sheriff's department.