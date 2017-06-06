Man accused of running down couple in Vista appears in court - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused of running down couple in Vista appears in court

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (NEWS 8) - A suspected drunk driver accused of killing a jogger in Vista Friday night answered to charges in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Abraham Juarez was in a northbound vehicle on South Melrose Drive when he lost control and drove on to the sidewalk - killing 41-year-old Nanglee Vang and critically injuring Vang's wife.

Nanglee Vang of Vista died at the scene after he was hit by a northbound vehicle that went up onto the sidewalk on South Melrose Drive near Shadowridge Drive Friday evening, according to the sheriff's department and the county Medical Examiner's Office. He was killed one day before his 41st birthday.

The accident left Vang's wife in critical condition. The couple has five children, according to a GoFundMe.com page raising money to offset funeral costs and medical expenses.

The 24-year-old driver involved in the crash was placed under arrest and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Music to the ears of premature babies

    Music to the ears of premature babies

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:11:35 GMT

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

    \In life we're told to not sweat the small stuff, but that's all the nurses do at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

     

  • Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Caught on Camera: Brazen thief takes package off porch

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:01:16 GMT

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

    A brazen thief made off with a package stolen right from someone's front porch.

     

  • Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Surveillance video shows underage driver drinking beer before fatal hit and run

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:28:26 GMT

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     

    Surveillance video shows an underage woman taking sips of alcohol 14 times before she hit and killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.  Following Medsker’s arrest, San Diego County District Attorney investigators collected surveillance video from BJ’s restaurant in La Jolla.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.