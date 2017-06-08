Fight leads to stabbing at North Park rap concert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fight leads to stabbing at North Park rap concert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rapper XXXTentacion was knocked unconscious and a 19-year-old concertgoer was stabbed during a brawl that broke out during a performance at the Observatory North Park, police said Thursday.
   
Someone rushed up on stage at the venue on University Avenue near 29th Street and punched XXXTentacion around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. The rapper was whisked offstage as security guards fought with about 10 other people.
   
At some point during the melee, the 19-year-old victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sergeant.
   
The venue was emptied following the fight and police officers were on hand to make sure the crowd dispersed. 

No arrests were immediately reported.

