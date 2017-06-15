Man accused in Horton Plaza shooting of Navy man to appear in court

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Afton Road in Serra Mesa on Monday evening.

About 11:45 p.m. last Saturday, Morris allegedly opened fire with a pistol on James Celani of San Diego and the victim's relative on the seventh floor of the downtown shopping center and fled with a companion.

Celani, a military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said.

Celani's cousin, a 29-year-old Riverside resident whose name was withheld, was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives identified Morris as the suspected gunman after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Holden said. The lieutenant declined to say where the images were captured, though he said the fatal assault was not recorded by a security camera.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and the victims had been at a standup comedy venue at the mall, according to police. Just before the gunfire erupted, Morris was outside the theater, arguing with a woman, Holden said.

During the quarrel, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman's purse and walked off along with a cohort, then shot the victims moments later upon encountering them as they were returning to the club.

