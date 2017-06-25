'Black Fire' east of Ramona 100 percent contained and controlled - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Black Fire' east of Ramona 100 percent contained and controlled

Last updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 at 5:52 p.m. 
Acres burned: 36 acres [Updated from previously reported 75 acres]
Containment: 100%
Location: Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road in Mesa Grande, north of Ramona and Santa Ysabel, south of Lake Henshaw
Start date: June 25, 2017
Road Closures: None reported at this time.
Evacuations: 3 homes evacuated are allowed to return.
CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) - A fire that charred 36 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 100 percent contained Monday evening.
   
Fire crews worked throughout the night Sunday to get a handle on the so-called Black Fire, which had been burning in the vicinity of Black Canyon and Mesa Grande roads since early Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
   
The blaze prompted authorities to temporarily evacuate three area homes Sunday, but the residents were later allowed to return, according to Cal Fire. 

The fire broke out at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Black Canyon Road and Mesa Grande Road, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez. The fire was dubbed the Black Fire due to its origin being near Black Canyon Road.

It was originally thought to be about 75 acres in size, but better mapping techniques revised that estimate down to 36 acres, with the forward spread having been stopped, Sanchez said.

Monday morning, at least five engines, 3 crews and 2 water tenders were assigned to will continue to battle the fire.

No structural damage was reported.

