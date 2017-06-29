Update given on SDUSD water testing after lead found

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Unified was giving parents an update Thursday on district-wide water testing.

Out of nearly 200 schools, three were found to have lead at above action levels in their drinking water.

While changes are complete at Emerson-Bandini Elementary and San Diego Cooperative Charter School 2, they are ongoing at Birney Elementary.

Meanwhile State Superintendent Tom Torlakson brought health officials to La Mirada Elementary School to see how the state can help ensure students always have clean drinking water and take information gathered to use at other California schools.

"I will be asking school districts around the state to be sure to test their water," Torlakson said.

The district is also working on a plan for schools where lead was found, but below action levels.

A press conference was planned for Thursday at Birney to give an update on testing results and to discuss how the school plans to fix the issue of lead in their school drinking fountains.

